Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Christians and Muslims are one and urged adherents of both faiths to support his administration to fight insecurity and promote peace in the state.

Wike, who stated this, yesterday, when the Rivers Muslim community visited him, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, assured his administration would continue to carry all groups along, irrespective of their religion and ethnic background.

“I believe whether you are Christians or Muslims, we are one. You must support the government to fight insecurity and promote peace.

“It requires the effort of everyone of us to have peace. We should work together for the good of the state.”

He said promoting religion and ethnicity hampers development, adding that efforts should be geared towards development.

Wike said the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board was dissolved because of division and the illegal sale of pilgrimage slots.

Ealier, the Muslim community said the victory of Governor Wike, in the last governorship election, has positioned the state for greater development in the next four years.

Speaking during a special Sallah homage, Rivers’ Islamic leader, Nasir Uhor, said they were confident that Governor Wike would consolidate on the gains of his first term.

“On behalf of the Muslim community, I congratulate the governor on his re-election. This victory has positioned Rivers State on the corridor of further development. We pray God for the safety of the governor and key leaders of his administration all through second term.”

He said the state has a governor with a burning desire and commitment for development as depicted by the state-wide roll-out of projects and thanked Governor Wike for involving the Muslim community in governance.