Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has deployed 12,000 policemen to provide security in the State during the Muslim Sallah ( Eid -Eld Kabir) celebration.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu , said he has directed the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the state by Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.

The CP who spoke through the Command’s Spokesman , DSP Bala Elkana , Said :” They are to be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of police personnel for visibility patrols, crowd controls, and adequate protection of all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebrations in their areas of responsibilities.

” Anti crime patrols have been deployed along all major roads throughout the state for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond. They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carryout their duties.

“Intense surveillance/Intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment and stop and search duties will be emplaced at all flash/vulnerable points.

The Command employs members of the public, most especially travellers and other roads users to cooperate with police personnel deployed on stop and search duties.

“Parents are advised to monitor the movements and activities of their children. Youths are warned against engaging in any act of violence. Members of the public are enjoins to be security conscious, vigilant and report any incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest police station. In case of emergency, the Command can be reached through the following numbers: 08063299264, 08065154338, 08060357795, 09053872208, 08127155071. The command wishes Muslims faithful s , happy Sallah celebrations”.