Former Head of State, Genenral Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has appealed to bandits to drop their arms and repent for peace and stability of the country.

He told newsmen shortly after observing rakaats prayers for Eid-el-Kabir in Minna, Niger State, that peace and stability would ensure meaningful development.

“I prayed Allah to touch the hearts of these bandits so that they can denounce banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.”

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians, he advised Nigerians to continue to remain peaceful and orderly as well as to assist one another.

This is as the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged leaders to fear Allah and support the citizens out of hardship.

In his Sallah massage in Sokoto, Abubakar said the existing hardship in the country was of great concern, adding that proper measures were required to address it.

“Nigeria leaders need to strategies more measures to address our level of poverty and insecurity, as such will further sustain the unity and peaceful co-existence that is in existence in the country.

“It is no longer a story but a reality, people are in dire need of the leaders’ commitment to address the high rate of poverty, insecurity and hunger among other numerous challenges.

“Therefore, leaders should fear Allah and shoulder their responsibilities in order to enhance Nigerians’ living conditions,’’ the Sultan said.

Why I signed deal with bandits – Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State said his administration has employed one of the best options, which is peace and dialogue, with bandits, which he said had resulted in the relative peace the state is enjoying.

In a statewide broadcast, he vowed not to rest on his oars until peace is restored to all parts of the state.

He, however, noted that he was aware of the existence of pockets of unrepentant bandits still operating in the state and had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on many occasions, adding that the latter had ordered the deployment of more security personnel to the state.

This is as Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger urged Nigerians to pray for the security agencies irrespective of ethnic and religious differences to enable them overcome the current security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He appealed to residents to provide security agencies with useful information to enable them tackle the security challenges. He expressed optimism that the country would overcome the current security challenges.

Also, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, former governor of the state, advised Nigerians to support and collaborate with government and security agencies to achieve maximum results.

He also advised leaders at all levels to come up with policies targeted at reducing the current hardship being faced by the people of the country.

Malam Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam, Minna central mosque who led the two rakaat prayers, prayed for peace.

In his message, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State called on leaders to promote peace and unity among various nationalities irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“As leaders, we must emphasise things that would promote peace, unity and mutual coexistence among the people.”

The governor stressed that no nation would develop in atmosphere of differences and crises.

He said collective efforts were required to tackle the security challenges in the country as government alone could not do it.

From Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, urged Muslims to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country.

He also called on Nigerians to continue to pray against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country.

“I also urge Muslims to remain steadfast and imbibe honesty and peaceful coexistence,’’ he said.

The governor advised the residents to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir.

Let’s remain committed to God in prayers – Ugwuanyi

In his Sallah Message, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to remain committed to God in prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country.

The governor urged Nigerians to embrace the cherished virtues of love, peace, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He stressed that the significance of the Islamic celebration has a huge positive impact in enhancing the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as well as the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who called for a secure, peaceful and healthy celebration, advised Nigerians to stay safe and adhere strictly to all precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ishaku, Bagudu call for prayer, tolerance

Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, also called on Muslim faithful to pray for security, peace and unity of Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and publicity, Ishaku noted that the fact of another celebration as one country despite the events in recent years has shown that God is interested in Nigeria.

“Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku today felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Taraba State for the opportunity provided again by Allah (SWA) for a happy and peaceful celebration, noting that the events of the past couple of years in Nigeria have proven that God is interested in the unity and survival of Nigeria as a country. He noted with regret that insecurity, particularly, the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings of people from their homes and on the roads and of children from their schools have remained a big challenge to the country.

“He called for vigilance and greater support by all Nigerians for the nation’s security agencies as they struggle to contain the dangerous elements that are out to kill and maim innocent people, and urged Nigerians of all religious faiths and beliefs to continue to pray against these ills that have continued to threaten peace and safety of lives and properties”

Similarly, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has identified tolerance, love, patriotism and consistent prayers by Nigerians as the possible remedy for the lingering security challenges bedevelling the country.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, stressed the need for citizens of the country to show love, tolerance and respect for each others’ religion, tribe, ethnicity, culture and tradition, for the nation to progress.

Bagudu congratulated Muslims and urged them to rally round the administration at all levels to gain more dividends of democracy.

According to him, Sallah is a time for sober reflections, hence the need to sustain its virtues of assistance and extending helping hands to those in need.

“There is no better period than now to exhibit the virtues and sterling qualities of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in this Holy Month.

“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of the nation.

“All hands must therefore be on deck by all peace loving and law-abiding Nigerians, to make the country more secured and restore its lost glory,” he admonished.

AbdulRazaq, Saraki, Oloriegbe worship at llorin Eid praying ground

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, yesterday joined thousands of other Muslims who worshipped at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin.

The three prominent citizens observed the two raka’ats prayer to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The two raka’ats superogatory prayer, which lasted for less than 10 minutes, was led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir.

Meanwhile, the governor has cautioned residents of the state to respect COVID-19 protocols.

The governor noted that the feast of sacrifice is a reminder of the rewards that await those who were patient and submissive to God’s will and maintained excellent relations with fellow human beings, irrespective of their differences.

“I urge everyone to pay attention to the latest development around COVID-19 outbreak. We cannot afford to be complacent. I, therefore, urge all to be guided by COVID-19 protocols as issued by the Federal Government. We should at all times prioritise personal and public safety, including correct use of face mask,” AbdulRazaq said.

Let’s live in love – Sen Ogunwale

To imbibe the lessons taught by the celebration of Edl-Kabir, Senator Kola Ogunwale, has urged Nigerians to embrace love, peace and fear of God in their day to day interactions.

The Asiwaju of Iragbiji said that if there are discrepancies among the various ethnic groups in the country, issue of equality should be addressed to settle them.

He said with equality and fairness to all, addressed by the authorities, all the vices plaguing the society will be eradicated naturally. Not treating other people equally, Ogunwale said, is counter to the laws of God, which enjoin, justice, fair play and equity among the ruling class. These virtues, the Asiwaju of Iragbiji said are what is lacking in the society today and should be thoroughly addressed by the authorities.

Obi calls for more efforts against insecurity, poverty

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has encouraged Muslims to continue to pray for the nation, which he said, was passing through terrible times.

He expressed hope that with divine intervention, which can only come through prayers, and with sincerity, hardwork and discipline on the part of the people, especially leaders, Nigeria would summount its present challenges.

“Our dear nation is heavily buffeted by insecurity, extreme poverty, high unemployment rate, corruption, mismanagement of resources and so forth. How can we sleep peacefully when we are the most terrorised country in Africa? Our human development index is going from bad to worse. The soaring food prices has made survival difficult for millions of Nigerians. We have continued to retrogress in many fronts as a nation, now only hanging on life support.”

Obi also called on muslims to continue to show love to everyone. He explained that true celebration lies in sharing what he have with others, spreading love and putting smiles on the faces of people, especially the less privileged and the downtrodden. H e note that by so doing, ‘we will not only find fulfillment in life by also create a better world for others’.

Cleric harps on good legacy

Prof. Biliaminu Ayinde, the Chief Imam, University of Benin (UNIBen) Central Mosque, has admonished Muslims to leave behind legacies that would be a good reference point.

He said the legacy of Prophet Ibrahim still lingers after many years because of his demonstrated faith and submission to the will of Allah.

“The legacy lingers forever because of his faith in Allah, his submissiveness and obedience. What legacy do you want to leave behind?

“Wherever we are, let’s try and leave good legacy behind, either as students, civil servants, politicians or traders, among others,” he said.

The Islamic leader also preached complete obedience of children to their parents like it was played out between Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail.

He called on the faithful to be good representatives of Islam in their callings.

On the spiritual sacrifice of animal for the festival, the clergy cautioned Muslims from seeking unlawful means to slaughter ram.

Allah, he said, had not overburdened anybody and that the spiritual rite was only for the privileged.

He, however, urged those with the means to slaughter healthy animals, saying it is forbidden to kill deformed animal for the spirituality.

