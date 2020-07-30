Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country at large as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, which he described as “Sallah with a lot of difference”.

Abiodun urged the Muslims Ummah to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which is the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities.

The governor, in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival offers the opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

He, however, charged the Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths in the country to make peaceful coexistence their watchword and work together for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Gov. Abiodun, who praised Muslims in Ogun State for rising above religious sentiments in showing him love and solidarity at all times, urged them to pray for the speedy solution to the COVID-19 challenge so that full congregational worship can resume in full force said “I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival this year, even as there will be no congregational prayers as we used to have.

“We need to intensify efforts to flatten the curve of community spread of the virus and pray fervently for vaccine and cure for the dreaded pandemic”, he stated.

Abiodun stressed that in the view of the “new normal”, imposed by COVID-19, “we should celebrate modestly and be somber as we worship Allah in our respective homes with our close family members”.

According to him, Nigerians need to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God, which Eid-el-Kabir commemorates.

“It is only through the love for one another and commitment to peace, security and stability that the country can progress towards the fulfilment of its great potentials as a nation”, he said.

He further urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace in the country, as they perform their religious rites, noting that the fervent prayers by various religious bodies and individuals have accounted largely for the peace that we enjoy as a nation, despite the different challenges facing the society.

“I wish the good people of Ogun State and Nigeria the joy, peace and blessing of the season.

“Eid-el-Kabir is an occasion to celebrate the love of God. It is a season of charity, making peace and celebration of our common heritage as God’s children.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the poor and the needy in line with God’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper.

“Let us also pray and work for peace and progress of our immediate environment and the country at large. Through this we shall transform into reality, our dream of a better community and a greater nation,” the governor submitted.