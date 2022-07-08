From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Rev Isaac Adeniyi, has felicitated with Muslims across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration.

In his Sallah message, Rev. Adeniyi advised Muslims to use the occasion to rededicate their lives to the service of God and humanity.

He also enjoined them to pray for the country to overcome its security and socio-economic challenges.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate and rejoice with all Muslims in Nigeria most especially those of Accord Party as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir and I pray Almighty God to bless them with the rewards of the season as they mark the Sallah celebration,” he stated

Commenting on the leadership crisis in the party, Adeniyi said he remains the authentic national chairman of the Accord Party.

He said, the court issue is still on and expressed confidence to be victorious in the case.

“There was a little mistake by the Registrar of the Court and the Judge advised that it should be corrected and we have done that already while hearing on the case would continue immediately after the Sallah holidays” Adeniyi explained

While calling on the party members to remain calm and united, the Chairman advised all aggrieved ones to drop their swords and work for the progress of the party.

He expressed the hope that the party has all that it takes to emerge victorious at all levels of governance in the 2023 general election including that of the presidential poll.

