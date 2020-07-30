Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has felicitated with Muslims in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, with a call on them to pray fervently for an end to COVID 19.

Governor Akeredolu in his Salah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion to showcase the credible principles of love, sacrifice and tolerance as the embodiment of the code of life which Allah has revealed for the guidance of the people.

While reflecting on the current mood across the world, the Governor Akeredolu said the celebration calls for urgent reflection on the need to join voices in prayers and actions to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Akeredolu reminded Muslims in the state that this year’s celebration should be done in low-key, bearing in mind the need to observe the safety preventive protocols against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor said the occasion also serves as an opportunity for the Muslims to offer special prayers for peace, unity and adequate security for the state as the October 10, 2020 governorship election approaches.

Also, Akeredolu wishes all Muslims across the state a joyful celebration, assuring them of a better and prosperous state.