Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has reassured the people of the state of its commitment towards the maintenance of peace and security for sustainable development in the state.

The State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, gave the assurance in his 2019 Eid el-Kabir message to the people of the state.

Governor Mohammed said that while his administration is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is still a need for them to cooperate and pray for the success of the administration.

He pledged the determination of the his administration to continue with the good work of providing the necessary infrastructural facilities and social amenities of the upliftment of the living standard of the people.

He stressed that the Eid el-Kabir celebrations symbolises the extent of total submission of Prophet Abraham when he answered the call of God to sacrifice his only son Prophet Isma’il. The govenror implored Muslims to emulate the prophet’s examplary sacrifice in their worldly dealings.

According to him, Muslims should integrate the teachings of Eid el-Kabir in their practical day to day interactions and to promote relationships with their fellow man, both Muslims and non-Muslims.

He enjoined the faithful to use the Sallah celebrations to reflect on their past activities spiritually in the last 12 months as, according to the governor, such reflection and self-assessment will afford them the opportunity to enjoy the mercies of Almighty Allah in the hereafter.

Governor Mohammed, noting that sallah celebrations are characterised by high vehicular traffic, called for the observance of traffic regulations in order to reduce accidents on highways throughout the period.

He also called on parents to ensure that they do not allow their wards to be involved in criminal activities as reports during festive periods in the past indicated an increase in criminal activities.

The Governor said that it was regrettable that some disgruntled elements are bent on disturbing the peace through the use of thugs, but assured that his administration has put all appropriate machinery in place to deal with the unfortunate development.