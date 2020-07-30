Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has deployed no fewer than 3,067 officers and men across the State for a secure Eid el-Kabir festivities.

The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, assured the people of the State of the Command’s readiness to protect the lives and property of citizens during the Muslim celebration.

‘The Command will collaborate with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free.’ a press release by the Command’s public relations officer, DSP Ahmed Wakil, said.

‘The CP has ordered the deployment of three thousand and sixty-seven (3,067) officers and men comprising conventional police and other tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to all praying grounds and venues of events in the State.

‘Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

‘Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period

‘All COVID-19 protocols must be strictly observed

‘Finally, the CP wishes to extend his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid el-Kabir and enjoins them to cooperate with police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations and equally report any suspicious person or object to the nearest police station,’ he said.