From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Lukman Olabiyi, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), governors, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, acclaimed philanthropist and oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze and others have greeted Nigerian Muslim Ummahas they mark this year’s Sallah.

In its goodwill message, CAN felicitated with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Muslim faithful for being alive to witness the celebration despite the menace of security challenges occasioned by criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, killer-herdsmen and other undesirable elements.

A statement by the General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, called on both the leaders and followers of Islam to continue to embrace the virtues of love, peace, unity, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.”

CAN demanded that they use the occasion to pray for Nigeria to come out of the heightened insecurity challenges better and greater.

CAN, thus appealed to security agencies, especially the Police and the Army, to rise up to the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria, with a view to preventing the unscrupulous criminals from attacking the innocent during and after the celebrations.

•Emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s resilience, patience –Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State urged Muslims in the state to emulate the resilience, patience and steadfastness as well as absolute faith in Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the festival which is symbolised by slaughtering of rams as commanded by Allah, should be used to foster unity and spread love in the state, and Nigeria.

Abiodun, who noted that the festival is a significant one in the tenets of Islamic faith, called on faithful to engage in moderate celebration across the state. He further urged Muslims to remember those who do not have and share the merriment with them.

•Sanwo-Olu hails muslims

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country.

He urged Lagos residents to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections and also advised them to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols.

In the message contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor implored muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, stability, unity and progress of the country.

•Atiku sues for peaceful co-existence

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in a statement personally signed message, said peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance were virtues needed by Nigerians to heal the country of all shades of mistrust.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance.

“These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust,” he said.

•Obaseki charges on unity, tolerance

In his message, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He charged Muslims to use the period to deepen their relationship with Allah and pray for unity, peace and development of the state and Nigeria.

•Tinubu calls for brotherly concern

Former Lagos governor and APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also urged Muslims to dedicate themselves to greater adherence and obedience to the compassionate and spiritually nourishing commands of Allah.

“Celebrate yes, but let us not forget the poor and vulnerable among us. Reach out to give solace and succour to those unable to help themselves. Show brotherly concern and compassion to all. To be a good Muslim is to be a caring and generous human being. The challenges that we face as a nation call upon us to adhere even more closely to Allah’s commands so that we may overcome these challenges and continue to build the just and prosperous society destined for us.”

•Secondus calls for intense prayers

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus said the current state of the country requires intense prayers.

Secondus, in a statement, said there was need for Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the country.

The PDP chairman noted that poor leadership has become a threat to the country, stating there wass need to seek God’s intervention over the security and economic challenges confronting the country.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflationrising and the APC leadership does not seem to possess the capacity to confront the challenges.”

•Senator Adeola urges prayer for peace

Senator representing Lagos West and Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola enjoined Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and Nigerians all over the nation to pray for enduring peace and security of Nigeria as that is the primary condition for any development.

He said strict obedience to the teachings of Islam in the areas of love, brotherliness, sacrifice, peaceful coexistence as well as tolerance would assist in promoting peace and security adding that all the programmes of government for development can be more impactful in atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

He them to celebrate with compliant to COVID-19 safety protocols as well as shun social vices as contained in the Koran which are not only detrimental to the individuals well- being on the long run but harm the fabric of society in various ways that may not be immediately seen.

•Saraki preaches fear of God

Immediate past Senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki called on the ummah in Nigeria to continue to demonstrate fear of God which he described as a key ingredient in building a better Nigeria.

In his Sallah message released in Ilorin and by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, he noted that like last year, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival is holding with the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent while the challenge has prevented many Muslims from embarking on the holy pilgrimage.

He prayed for God’s protection and success for all members of the security agencies on the frontline fighting against insurgents and other criminals. “May Allah heal our land and give us victory over all threats to the territorial integrity of our country. Eid mubarak,”, he added.

•Rite Foods urges peaceful co-existence

Rite Foods Limited has urged the faithful to always sustain the virtues of love, tolerance, and brotherhood which the Islamic religion upholds.

According to the Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said Islamic scholars, leaders, and believers, should use the festive period to sustain virtues that would lead to peace and harmonious co-existence for a more united and prosperous nation.

He admonished them to always reflect on the sacred teachings of Prophet Muhammed which depicts uprightness and love for one another, following the tenets of the Islamic religion.

Adegunwa enjoined believers to always stay healthy during the celebration and with the company’s array of quality products that have set the standard for others in the food and beverage industry, celebrating can be a lot more enjoyable.

•Arthur Eze seeks recommitment

Acclaimed philanthropist and oil merchant, Prince Eze has urged on Muslims in Nigeria to continue their prayers and support for the President Muhammudu Buhari-led administration to overcome the current challenges confronting the nation.

In a statement by Chief Oliver Okpala, his media consultant, he urged Nigerians to use the season to recommit themselves to the ideals of national unity, peaceful coexistence and togetherness.

He stressed that the cooperate existence of the Nigeria which has received serious bashing in recent times, is a pivot to a great and prosperous nation. The philanthropist who extolled the leadership and statesmanly qualities of Buhari expressed optimism that “everything threatening our nationhood would bow under God’s intervention”

The business mogul advised Nigerians of all faiths to shun violence, ethnicity and hate, stressing that it is only a peaceful atmosphere that can ensure development and progress.

“Nigeria Muslims should use this solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s challenges to Almighty Allah for his intervention for us to overcome insecurity and the economic issues that have continued to affect the whole world due to the covid 19 pandemic”

Prince Eze wished all Nigerians peaceful and glorious Sallah celebrations.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.