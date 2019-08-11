Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir and called for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians .

Eid-el-Kabir or Eid al-Adha as some call it, is one of the most important feasts in Islam.

Badejo in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, urged the Muslim faithful to be sincere with the almighty Allah in their ways and show love to everyone.

“Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God ended up as a blessing unto him. May our obedience to God in sacrifice of love and peaceful coexistence with one another bring God’s blessings and peace into our land.

“So shall it be if we are sincere with the Almighty Allah and his ways.”

He added that Nigerians should do away with all forms of oppression, murder and fraudulent activities as they brought no glory to God.

He said, “Muslims and Christians are Abraham’s children according to the will of Allah and must all make that investment for peace lest we perish in evil and violence.

“Let us be positive and be hopeful and it will be well again if we are ready to make the sacrifice.

“As you celebrate this great feast, may the almighty Allah accept your oblations and look with mercy on our nation and the African continent.” (NAN)