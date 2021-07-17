From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the Eid el-Kabir celebrations in Edo State, the State Police Command has announced the deployment of 3,301 police officers and men to provide security during the Sallah festivities.

The Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kontongs Bello, listed the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, which has recently developed notoriety for incessant kidnapping and robbery, among areas it would pay attention to.

It assured Edo residents that it had put all measures in place for adequate security during the season.

‘Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim faithful in the state during this period of Eid el-Kabir Celebration,’ the statement read.

‘In the light of this celebration, the command put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of all Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration to curtail activities of criminal elements that are bent on making life difficult for law-abiding citizens. The Command has massively deployed 3,301 policemen to mosques, Recreation centres, Benin/Auchi Road and all strategic locations across the state.

‘Also deployed are traffic personnel to ensure free flow of traffic especially in Benin City. The Command will also collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure that the celebration is hitch-free,’ the statement said and enjoined ‘all Muslim Ummah to be security conscious while celebrating and report any suspicious movement or criminal activities around them to the police.’

