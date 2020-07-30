The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, has urged residents of the state to comply with the COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

Magarya, who made the call at a news conference in Gusau on Thursday, said that the appeal was necessary since there would be various activities during the Sallah celebration.

“I am calling on people to maintain the protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as we are all aware COVID-19 is a virus that can be spread from one person to another.

“While at Eid praying ground and other festivities, we should avoid overcrowding and unnecessary gathering,” he said.

According to him, complying with the guidelines given by government and health workers will reduce the risk of the disease among people.

“We should be serious about social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

“As Chairman of the state Task Force for Prevention and Control of COVID-19, I commend people of the state for cooperating with government in the fight against the spread of the disease in the state which led to the great success recorded.

“I am also using this medium to call on Muslims to use the period and pray to Almighty Allah for the state and Nigeria to overcome the security challenges,” Magarya said. (NAN)