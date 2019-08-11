Isong Cyril

The former Director General (DG) of Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Dr. Betta Edu has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Betta, in a Sallah message by her media aide Ntem Kris, on Sunday in Calabar,cross river, said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, unity, togetherness, and sacrifice as such fruits of the spirit will help promote peace in the country especially in this period where the country is going through a lot in terms of security.

She urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would help promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

She said that as a day of sacrifice, Muslims must seek divine intervention in all their activities. Her words; “I, therefore, appeal to all our Muslims brothers and sisters to pray for the peace and unity of the country

“We must continue to be our brothers’ keeper, regardless of religious, ethnic and political diversities, for that is the only way to build a great and better Nigeria, “she said.