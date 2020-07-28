Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has given assurance that it would provide adequate electricity to all customers within its operational network during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, gave the promise in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared July 30 and 31 as public holidays to mark the celebrations.

Idemudia promised that there would be adequate power supply to add colour to this year’s Sallah celebrations.

“We are happy to provide all our customers with adequate electricity during this period of celebration.

” We , however, appeal to customers to fulfil obligation of paying their bills while we provide them with improved service delivery, ” he said.

According to him, the company’s staff will be on ground 24/7 to attend to customers’ needs in order to ensure memorable and enjoyable celebration at a time when the world is still battling to contain coronavirus spread.

Idemudia said: “This time, unlike others, the celebration will have to be in line with social distancing measures recommended by the authorities.

“All our customers can contact us via our website; ekedp.com, 24/7 customer complaints unit line: 07080655555, email; [email protected] and social media platforms (Twitter; @ekedp, Facebook; Eko Electricity, Instagram; ekedpng)”.

He urged all customers to adhere to the safety guidelines laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), federal and state governments to help control COVID-19 pandemic spread.

He wished all the Muslim faithful a wonderful celebration. (NAN)