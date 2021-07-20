From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has congratulated Muslims in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The police chief assured of adequate security before, during and after the celebration, noting he has ordered the deployment of adequate operatives across the state to ensure a hitch free celebration.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu and made available to reporters on Monday, disclosed that he has directed the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to beef up security and ensure the deployment of police personnel to all strategic points and places of celebration across the state.

The statement, entitled ‘Ekiti State Police Command Felicitates With Muslim Faithful’ reads :

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Police Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, on behalf of the Officers and Men of the Command, felicitates with all Muslim faithful in Ekiti State on the occasion of 2021 EID-EL-KABIR celebration.

“In view of this, the Commissioner has ordered the deployment of adequate Operatives across the State to ensure a hitch free celebration.

“The Commissioner has directed the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers(DPOs) to beef up security and ensure the deployment of Police personnel to all EID praying grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the State to ensure a smooth and successful celebration.

“The Safer Highway and Anti-Crime Patrol teams have equally been deployed along major roads and highways throughout the State to ensure the safety of travelers, commuters and other road users. They are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties.

“The Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with Police and other Security operatives deployed in their various localities.

“The Commissioner of Police once again, wishes the Muslim faithful and all Ekiti State citizens a happy EID-EL-KABIR and a peaceful celebration while imploring everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any un-towards incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.