Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, has felicitated with Muslim faithful and all the good people of the State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the commissioner, noted that Sallah festivity was a time for sober reflections, show of love to one another and to pray for the peace and progress of our Society and Country at large.

To this end, the police boss, has ordered the deployment of Police Personnel throughout the State to prevent the commission of crimes and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The Command appealed to members of the public to corporate with the Police Personnel deployed to their localities and also supply necessary and timely information that could help in the arrest of criminals in their environs.