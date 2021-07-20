From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Ekiti State has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, by the party’s state publicity secretary, Owoola Daramola, appreciated Allah on behalf of the faithful for the opportunity to witness the festivity.

Daramola urged Muslims to be obedient, cultivate the habit of giving and extending hands of fellowship to other people, especially the less privileged during the celebration as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

“It is when we are obedient and give to others that we can receive from Allah, as He gave Prophet Ibrahim a ram in replacement of his only son he wanted to sacrifice to God,” he said.

The YPP spokesman also enjoined Muslim adherents to be moderate in the celebration and desist from any act of lawlessness.

He appealed to those at the helms of affairs to prioritise the welfare of citizens, because people are going through difficult situations in the country.

He lamented the hike in prices of goods, especially foodstuffs, urging the federal government to find lasting solution to it.

The YPP chieftain urged members in Ekiti State to always mobilise people to join the party, as the 2022 governorship poll gathers momentum, expressing optimism that the party would record victory in future elections.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.