Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has charged leaders at all across the country to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration to reflect on the demand of selfless service to the people.

Elumelu, in a statement, on Thursday, said those on positions of authority must bear in mind that the positions they occupy is given to them by God and as such requires complete obedience to God and selfless service to the people.

The lawmaker, while congratulating Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-El Kabir celebration, urged them to strengthen their trust in God, as He alone can bring lasting solution to the challenges of life.

According to him “the Eid-el Kabir offers us all, especially leaders, great lessons in selflessness and sacrificial living in all our dealings.

“Those in leadership must bear in mind that the positions they occupy are bestowed on them by God and as such requires total obedience to God and selfless service to the people”.

He charged Nigerians to also use the Eid-el Kabir “to reinforce their commitment towards the unity and stability of the nation as well as strengthen their love for one another especially at this critical time in our national and global history”.

Elumelu, while urging Nigerians across the country to continue to pray that God intervenes in the corruption and insecurity that are ravaging every sector of the economy, assured that the minority caucus will not relent in protecting the interest of Nigerians.

He stated that the caucus will continue to apply all legislative instruments to effectively champion the demand of the people for good governance in all sectors of the country.

The lawmaker equally counseled Nigerians to remain vigilant in their celebration mood, particularly in adhering strictly to all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, personal hygiene and other government directives, especially as related to public gatherings at this time.