From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The former deputy governor of Ekiti State and the current Baba Adini of Ekiti land, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has congratulated Muslims in the state and Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Lawal, in his Eid-el-Kabir message made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, appreciated Allah on behalf of the Muslims for another opportunity to witness the celebration which is significant in Islamic religion.

Lawal, who is a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ekiti 2022 election, urged Muslims to be obedient, cultivate the habit of giving and extending hands of fellowship to other people, particularly the less privileged as commanded by Prophet Mohammed.

“It is when we are obedient and give to others that we can receive from Allah, as He gave Prophet Ibrahim a ram in replacement of his only son he wanted to sacrifice to God,” he explained.

He also enjoined the Islamic adherents to be moderate in the celebration and desist from wastefulness and acts of lawlessness.

The former deputy governor

appealed to those at the helms of affairs to prioritise the welfare of citizens, because people are going through difficult situations in the country.

He lamented the hike in prices of goods, especially foodstuffs, urging the federal government to find lasting solution to it.

On the issue of security, the PDP governorship aspirant expressed disappointment over the increasing rate of criminal activities in the country, which he said is having great impacts on the socio-economic lives of the people.

He advised that necessary measures should be put in place to prevent the country from being thrown into a state of anarchy.

The PDP leader therefore called on PDP members across the sixteen Local Government Areas of the state to remain an indivisible entity as the 2022 governorship poll gathers momentum, noting that the party could only triumph when there is unity.

He assured the people of Ekiti that when the PDP takes over, better days would be their lot.

