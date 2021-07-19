By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reiterated its order prohibiting police orderlies and aides who accompany government functionaries to the airport.

The agency reiterated this stance as Muslim faithful celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir across the country.

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, she said the agency has stopped protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries from accessing the airports except they are travelling with their principals. She said only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

The agency also assured all airport users that the nation’s airports are fully ready to play host to air travellers during and after the festivity.

‘To ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during this celebration, the Authority has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by relevant government agencies.

‘Other facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture have been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports.

‘While we advise intending passengers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we also want to re-emphasise that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are travelling alongside their principals. Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports,’ Yakubu said.

