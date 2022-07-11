From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In the spirit of the Eid el-Kabir, a female presidential aspirant in the just concluded primary of the National Rescue Mission (NRM), Prof Benedicta Egbo, has urged Nigerians to pray for the country, continuously.

Egbo, in a statement Monday, charged citizens not to give up because of the socio-economic problem bedevilling the country, stressing that with continuous prayers and citizens playing their part, the purpose of God will prevail.

On the 2023 general elections, the Professor of Education called on eligible voters to fully participate in the electoral process by registering for, and collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

“As we approach another election year, I urge Nigerians to look to the future with hope.

“Nigerians cannot afford to spend time complaining on social media while doing next to nothing to bring about the change we desire by doing our due diligence as a people.

“Our votes remain the loudest voice to good governance and the consolidation of the country’s democracy.

“Nigerians must play their part in nation-building by electing credible persons to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years,” she said.

She, however, regretted the poor representation of women in the political process, adding that female presidential aspirants performed poorly during the primaries.

“It is time women are given the opportunity and a level playing field to add value to nation-building, even as she emphasized the need for women to run for higher positions of leadership,” she added.

Read also: Two brothers and accomplice arrested for kidnapping in Ekiti