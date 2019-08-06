Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13, respectively, as public holidays to enable the Muslim faithful mark 2019 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina, Ekeoma Ehuriah, who made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

The statement signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga, on behalf of the permanent secretary, also called on all Nigerians, at home, and in the Diaspora, to use the period of this year’s Eid El-Kabir celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“The Permanent Secretary urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the Federal government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve an enviable ‘Next Level’ of growth and development.

“She reaffirmed the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The security agencies under the ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

“The permanent secretary restated the government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another. She wishes Nigerians happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid El-Kabir celebrations,” the statement read.