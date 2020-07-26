The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has advised motorists against speeding during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to reduce road traffic accidents in the state.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota,Ogun.

Umar said it became necessary in order to avoid unnecessary crashes and loss of lives.

The commander implored motorists to strictly adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to reduce road traffic crashes during festive period.

“The FRSC urge motorists to desist from speeding and overloading of vehicles so as to get to their various destinations safety.”he said.

He stressed the need for motoring public to wear face masks and strictly adhere to other preventive measures laid down by the Federal Government Task Force to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“Motorists should continue to observe and comply to COVID-19 preventive protocols during the Sallah celebration.”he said.

The FRSC boss enjoined motorists to plan their journeys by ensuring that their vehicles were in good conditions and avoid night traveling to save lives and property.

He implored motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and other traffic agencies that would be on the highways to reduce gridlocks and ensure sanity during the period.

While felicitating with Muslim faithful across the country, he urged those travelling to avoid restless driving and dangerous overtaking.(NAN)