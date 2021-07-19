By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command has commenced Special Patrol Operation for the 2021 Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a statement, said that the command had deployed Regular Marshals, operational vehicles, tow trucks and rescue materials towards a crash and traffic-free Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

Ogungbemide said that a total of 1,500 Regular Marshals has been deployed to critical corridors across the state for traffic control especially around the OPIC-Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, clearing of obstructions, prompt rescue operations and Public Enlightenment programs.

The FRSC boss also stated that 30 patrol vehicles, two bikes, two Ambulances, three tow trucks would be used by 13 Units and 5 Outpost Commands between July 16 to 25, 2021, during the operation.

He noted that the operation would cover the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lekki-Ibeju-Epe axis, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ikorodu-Epe-Ijebu Ode corridor.

According to him, the focus of the operation would be on excessive speeding, latching and twist-lock violation, seat belt and child restraint violation, the danger of overloading, dangerous overtaking, use of phone while driving, tyre violation among others.

He said the recent upsurge of COVID-19 calls for consciousness by all transporters should ensure they load their vehicles at 50% capacity, and that their passengers use Facemasks in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Ogungbemide felicitates with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

He charged all motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Ogungbemide said that for the prompt removal of obstructions and prompt rescue during road traffic crashes, motorists should dial FRSC Toll-Free number 122.

