The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says it has deployed 2,000 personnel to critical corridors of the state for the Eid-el-kabir operation.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Umar said that the corps had also provided 30 patrol vehicles, seven advanced life support ambulances and four heavy duty tow trucks for the operation.

”We need to make the desired impact on the entire highway stretch in the state by ensuring free traffic flow and safety of lives.

”It is important to ensure enhanced visibility and safety for all road users before and after the celebration,” he said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC would soon commence the special patrol operations around the state.

He urged motorists to avoid making calls while driving, speeding and wrongful overtaking.

”We shall also watch out for seat belt violation, passengers’ manifest, dangerous driving and use of alcohol while driving,” he said.

Umar said the operation would be supported by sister security and emergency agencies to ensure effectiveness.

”Our ambulance and rescue operations shall be available for 24 hours.

”We have taken our enlightenment campaigns to motor parks and the neighborhoods,” he said.

He said that anyone found violating traffic rules during the period would face the law.(NAN)