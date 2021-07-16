The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says it is deploying 717 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Musa Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Mohammed said the personnel included 540 special marshals who would carry out a 24-hour patrol on the highways.

He said the command would deploy 20 operation vehicles, three ambulances, three motorcycles and one heavy truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

“The command will embark on special patrol on Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

“The personnel are expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and across all major highways to check the activities of reckless drivers,” he said.

The sector commander urged motorists to avoid overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation in order to reduce road crashes during the festive period.

He also called on the motorists to desist from making phone calls while driving as well as urged parents/guardians against allowing under aged children to be on the wheels.

He further advised motorists to ensure proper servicing of their vehicles and avoid the use of worn-out and expired tyres.