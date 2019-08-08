The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, has deployed 956 personnel, 14 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and tow trucks to Kano highways so as to ease traffic flow during the Eid-el-Kabir.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Zubairu Mato, told newsmen on Thursday in Kano that the special operation during Sallah would take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16.

“The FRSC personnel will be deployed along the routes leading to all the Eid prayer grounds and the highways, especially on Kano-Wudil-Dutse, Kano-Kaduna, and Kano-Katsina corridors.

According to him, this arrangement is in order to curb the excesses of motorists and other road users during the festivity.

“The command will equally deploy standby teams for emergency rescue services and a heavy duty tow truck for prompt removal of obstructions during the festive period.

“Our patrol teams will sanction anyone found committing the following traffic infractions: overloading, speeding and driving with expired or worn out tyres.

“Other infractions include the use of phone while driving, route violation, driver’s licence violation, underage driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Mato said.

The FRSC sector commander advised all motorists and other road users in the state to obey traffic rules and regulations as well as to be patient at all times.

He also wished all Muslims in the state a happy Sallah and urged them to remember that only the living celebrate. (NAN)