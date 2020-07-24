The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS2 Command, Lagos says it is embarking on a special patrol on major highways in Ogun and Lagos states for the Sallah celebration.

Mr Imoh Etuk, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of both states made this disclosure in a statement by Mrs Ijeoma Ajuzie, the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer of the corps, on Friday in Lagos.

“It is another festive season again, with the gradual easing of lockdown and lifting of restrictions on interstate movement, traffic volume is expected to rise, heavy traffic congestion and act of lawlessness by motorists.

“To curtail these tendencies and ensure that all road users enjoy a free flow of traffic during the period, the Federal Road Safety Corps is embarking on a special patrol.

“The special patrol operations will focus on compliance with COVID-19 protocols, enforcement on overloading, prompt rescue of RTC (Road Traffic Crashes) victims, high visibility of the corps on the highways, among others,” Etuk said.

The FRSC boss urged all road users to avoid all traffic violations and offences, as anyone apprehended would face the penalty.

He also enjoined the general public to join hands with the corps to have a safe motoring environment during this period.

The zonal commander reminded the motoring public to the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from July 24 to Jan. 24, 2021 by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He advised motorists to cooperate with traffic managers.

Etuk charged FRSC operatives deployed to ease traffic gridlock during the period to be civil in the discharge of their duties and advised motorists to access alternative routes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, has declared July 31 as the date for celebration of Eid-el-Kabir for all Muslims in the country. (NAN)