The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to avert Road Traffic Crashes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before, during and after Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking during the launch of “Operation Safe Eld-el-Kabir” on Sunday in Abuja, the FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Ochi, said the joint operation with NEMA was targeted at ensuring that no lives would be lost during the celebration.

He noted that over 2,000 personnel had been deployed for effective traffic control during the ten days operation in FCT.

“We do not want people dying during the sallah and as I speak, 2,017 personnel have been deployed in FCT. NEMA is joining us in this campaign to ensure safety at all cost.

“Our campaign is targeted at ensuring that no lives will be lost. As we do all this, we believe strongly that every live is important and must be protected,” he said.

Ochi identified speeding as the major cause of road accidents in the FCT cautioning that all drivers must be careful of their speed before, during and after sallah.

He called on all transport Union Leaders to support efforts at reducing road accidents in FCT.

He urged the union executives to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages and join the campaign against reckless driving in the territory.

The Head of Operations, FCT NEMA, Mr Bitrus Samuel, said the agency decided to use five days to compliment FRSC’s efforts in the event of any emergency in the FCT.

Samuel said the management of NEMA, in line with the paradigm shift of disaster risk management, observed with serious concern the enthusiasm with which people drove vehicles during festive periods.

This, he said, regrettably often resulted to road crashes with attendant losses of lives and property.

“The menace of road traffic crashes has continued to occupy the centre stage within global arena.

“This informed the rollover of the United Nations decade of actions against road traffic injuries and reduction of fatalities to 50 per cent from year 2021 to 2030.

“The agency is keying into the existing operational plan of FRSC by deploying personnel and critical equipment to strategic locations across the country,” he said.

Samuel urged all operational personnel and stakeholders to synergise and see the operations as an avenue of contributing their little quarter in realising the UN target.

The FCT Coordinator, FRSC, Special Marshal, Sanni Adisa, appealed to motorists, particularly commercial drivers to give maximum cooperation to the Marshals deployed for the exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the Zuba traditional Council, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala, pledged to carry campaign to all major motor parks and public places in all major languages.

The Public Relations Officer, (PRO) National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Zuba, Mr Isiaka Abdulahi, reiterated the readiness of all transport unions in bringing about effective road management during and after the Sallah celebration. (NAN)

