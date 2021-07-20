Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to continue to dedicate themselves to the service of Almighty Allah.

Globacom, in a press statement, enjoined the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to peaceful co-existence and live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran.

While congratulating Nigerians who successfully performed the 2021 Hajj, the network service provider urged them to imbibe the tenets of Islam which include dedication and obedience to higher authorities as espoused by Prophet Ibraheem who displayed deference to the will of Allah by sacrificing his son.

The company wished all Muslim faithful a happy celebration, and assured those on the Globacom network of a smooth communication experience during and after the holiday by ensuring high quality service throughout the season and beyond.

