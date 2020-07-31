Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has charged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for unity, peace and restoration of normalcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world economy. Globacom, in an Eid-El-Kabir goodwill message to Muslim faithful on Thursday, urged them to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace and development, as well as the restoration of normalcy to the entire world currently combating the scourge

“We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and being obedient to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran,” Globacom stated. The telecom operator charged the Muslim faithful to do everything in moderation especially in the light of the current pandemic. It implored them to embrace and observe all the safety protocols prescribed by relevant bodies to combat the global health emergency.

Globacom said the occasion also called for more dedication and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem’s who was willing to sacrifice his son in accordance with the will of God.