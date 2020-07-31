Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, of Gombe State, has urged the Muslims in the state to scarify and pray for peace in Nigeria that is as he facilitates with Ummah on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir (Sallah).

The governor was escorted by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar and other officials of the state government as well as other hundreds of Muslims faithful to offer the two Rakat prayers at the Bubayaro Central Mosque in Gombe metropolis. Eid el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice drawn from the account of Prophet Abraham whose only son was divinely substituted in a rare test of faith.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the prayers, Governor Yahaya enjoins Muslims in the state to seize the opportunity to pray for peace, development of the state and the country and also he called for prayers for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its devastating impact on lives.

Back at the prayer ground the Deputy Chief Imam of Bubayaro Central Mosque Malam Ali Hammari said Eid el-Kabir festival offers a unique opportunity for Muslims to appraise their spiritual standings with the Almighty Allah. Knowing fully well that such celebrations calls for happiness, sober reflection and unity of purpose the cleric in his sermon called on Muslims to comply with preventive measure and protocols against COVID-19.