From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the payment of July salary to the entire civil servants of the state.

The approval was announced by the Hon Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammed Augie in a statement made available to newsmen.

Augie said the invaluable gesture of the governor was to allow civil servants celebrate the Eid- El- Kabir with ease and joy with their family members.

He said ” His excellency the Governor has graciously approved the payment of salaries for state and Local Govt Councils today 15th July, 2021.

‘ Already the Ministry of Finance has concluded arrangements to henceforth pay all salaries through the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System window to avoid delays experienced in using commercial banks.

” Every worker shall be credited his emoluments immediately it is released. His Excellency wishes all workers happy Ed celebrations’.

While thanking the governor for his kind gesture towards ensuring the welfare of civil servants in the state , also wished the Muslim Umma joyous and peaceful Sallah.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.