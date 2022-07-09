From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa state has felicitated with the Muslims community in the state and the country at large on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir while urging road users to obey traffic rules to avoid road accident in the cause of the celebration.

Sule made the disclosure in press statement signed by him send to journalist on Saturday recalling that the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on religious affairs had announced Friday, 8th of July, 2022 as Arafat day. Following the announcement, therefore, Saturday, 9th July, 2022 marks Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“I, on behalf of the Government and people of Nasarawa State, congratulate the Muslim community in Nasarawa State for joining their counterparts all over the world in celebrating this festival of sacrifice.”

“As we are all aware, the feast of Eid-el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim (May Peace Be Upon Him) to the call for sacrifice. This, indeed, symbolizes a call to all Muslims to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s command.”

The governor also called on the Muslims to see the Ummah as a reflection of their relationship with Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and fellow human towards the enhancement of righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in the society.

Accordingly, sule beseeched all of them to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst themselves and humanity at large.

” I, therefore, call on you to pray for our brothers and sisters who are performing the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia for a successful and fruitful pilgrimage. As we hope that they are equally praying for us for the general well-being of the country, especially at this trying moment of security and economic challenges. It is my prayer that Almighty Allah will reward their acts of worship at the end of the pilgrimage.”

“As Muslim Ummah celebrate this Eid-el-Kabir, I implore you all to re-affirm your obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the Holy Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam). Let us also continue to pray for God’s guidance and protection, as well as imbibe the good virtues, humility and service to humanity.”

He therefore appeals to all road users to obey traffic regulations, just as he is also calling on the officials of Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies to intensify enforcement of the laws during the festivity.