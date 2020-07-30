Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has tasked Nigerians on tolerance irrespective of tribe, religion, region or creed.

The Governor in his good will message to Muslims ummah on the occasion of Eid Kabir celebration beseeched them to reaffirm their obedience to Allah’s injunction as contained in the Holy Quran and to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

He also urged the people to be security conscious, shun rising cases of senseless killings by accommodating one another inspite of any provocation.

“It is an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity. The season also calls for greater vigilance to ensure a safe neighbourhood for harmonious co-existence”.

Governor Sule while felicitating with the Muslim faithful, also called for rededication to the principles of sacrifice, justice, and equity as exemplified by the Prophet.

“We should not be unmindful that this is a very dire time for Nigeria as we celebrate Sallah in a state of grave apprehension, with many displaced by the rising insecurity. The Sallah celebration should be used to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, prosperity, and security of our country”.

He then called on the people of Nasarawa State to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs, and assured Nigerians from other regions of the country that Nasarawa State is a cosmopolitan state that accommodates everybody.

“I, therefore, call on all and sundry to remain law abiding as you go about in pursuit of your lawful means of livelihood, let us be reminded of the challenging times we find ourselves in as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.”