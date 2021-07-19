From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee National Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has called for national unity as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid el-Kabir Sallah festival.

Governor Buni, in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, his Director-General (DG), Press and Media Affairs, said that the period of Eid el-Kabir, calls for a deep reflection into the lessons of devotion, sacrifice and obedience as exemplified by the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

‘This occasion teaches love, sacrifice, honesty, generosity and above all, the fear of God,’ Governor Buni observed.

He called on Nigerians to support each other irrespective of political and socio-cultural differences to entrench national unity and cohesion “there is great strength in our diversity”.

‘I wish to appeal to privileged persons to imbibe the lessons of this occasion to support less privileged persons.’

He noted that the virtues of love, honesty, sacrifice and being our brother’s keepers would cement the cracks in Nigeria’s national unity, peace and progress.

Governor Buni further assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to restoring peace and security across the country.

He also appealed against politicising security matters, noting: “it is a common problem that should be fought collectively and defeated for the common good of the country”.

‘I appeal to Nigerians to support, cooperate and encourage the security operatives in their patriotic duty of ensuring security and safety across the country,’ Buni said.

The ruling party boss also assured that the party would execute its programmes as scheduled with every sense of commitment and patriotism.

‘The Caretaker Committee would ensure the programmes of the party are meticulously executed with every member given a sense of belonging.

‘We are committed to building a strong political party that would stand the test of time to win elections and make us all proud,’ Governor Buni assured.

