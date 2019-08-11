James Ojo Adakole

Mr Akeem Idowu, a businessman in Lagos, had big plans for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. But things never go according to plan. The economic hardship in the country has taken a huge toll on his family.

“This is not how I intend to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir this year. A period like this is always big time for my family and relatives,” he told Sunday Sun.

Unfortunately, this year didn’t go as planned for Mr Idowu, whose business has been struggling to stand since the start of the year. He said: “Since the start of the year, my business has not been good. We struggle to eat at times. Notwithstanding, I am grateful that my family is alive to witness this year’s celebration. As long as there is life, we are hoping that things will get better and next year, we hope it would be celebrated in a big way like before.”

Like Mr Idowu, many Nigerian Muslim faithful are celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir quietly due to the present state of things in the country. Most of them who spoke with Sunday Sun are clinging to hope that next year would be better.

“I don’t think there is nobody in the country who doesn’t understand the situation of things presently, except the rich. Those of us who have to eke out a living through struggling can tell better. This year, for instance, I have told my children the situation of things, and I am glad to be blessed with children who are not covetous. We’re going to manage whatever we have for the celebration,” Mrs Adijat, a trader, said.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Olayinka stated that there was need for Muslim adherents to consider life after the celebration, stressing that the need to manage whatever they have at their disposal.

He said: “The economy is not smiling. Things are really hard for people at the moment, but those who are wise would resist undue pressure to do beyond their strength this period. For me and my family, we are celebrating according to our financial strength. I expect others to do so too.”

Similarly, Mrs Ogundun Aina stated: “Well, the situation is the same everywhere. So, I don’t think I am different. Virtually everyone around me is also complaining about the economic situation of the country. That won’t stop us from celebrating this Eid-el-Kabir. What really matters is the heart with which we are doing the celebration, not necessarily having everything before you.

“Unfortunately, most people don’t consider their purse before spending during this period. People should not spend beyond their financial strength all in the name of celebration. There is need for prudence in all we do during this revered season,” Mrs Aina said.

Also, many ram sellers in Lagos who spoke with Sunday Sun lamented of low patronage.

When our correspondent visited places where rams were sold, there was relatively low turnout of prospective buyers. Trucks loaded with rams and cattle were seen arriving at the area. But the atmosphere was drab, which was unusual of the hustling and bustling season that often characterise Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Findings by this reporter showed that ram prices ranged from N20,000; to N300,000; depending on the size of the animal.

“The patronage is not moving as expected. We can’t blame our buyers too because of the economic situation of the country. We are only praying that God would touch the heart of our leaders to make things easier for the masses. Comparatively, last year too wasn’t encouraging, but it was even better than this year. So, we are left with no choice, but to take it the way it comes,” Mr Lateef Abayomi, a ram seller, popularly fondly called “one way” told Sunday Sun.

He, however, stated that they expect things to get better subsequently as the celebration wears on. “The situation here is sometimes unpredictable. You may come tomorrow and discover that everything here has been emptied. So, it happens like this sometimes and because of that, we are still hopeful,” Abayomi added.

Also speaking, Muhammed, another ram seller, stated that compared to last year, this year hasn’t been smooth for them.

He said: “Before, this season used to be very hectic for us, as we struggle to attend to customers. But the situation is different this year. Just look around for yourself, where are the customers? Most of us are not really happy with the state of things. This used to be one of the seasons where we smile to the bank.”