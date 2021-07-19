From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has warned that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is already in the country and the Delta variant of the virus is responsible for the rising infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in some parts of Africa and Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Monday noted that the ‘situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo, Rivers and Plateau states on RED ALERT.

‘At this time, when Muslim faithful is in the peak of preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, it has become crucial that we do not relent in efforts targeting prevention and containment of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus,’ she added.

Dr Balarabe who is the Chair of the State Task Force on COVID-19 also called on ‘traditional and Religious leaders as well as all residents of the State to be more proactive in safeguarding their own health, that of their families and by extension, the overall health of the public.’

The Deputy Governor advised that residents of Kaduna state should ‘prioritise strict adherence to all the protocols in places of religious and social gatherings.’

According to her, the government has to ‘minimize the risk of importation of the variant in the state through strengthened surveillance at all points of entry, putting suspected cases in quarantine.’

The statement further said that government will also ensure that ‘confirmed cases are put in isolation and managed till they no longer pose a threat to Public Health. We will not relent on this.’

Dr Balarabe said that citizens should comply with safety measures for a safe Eid-el Kabir, adding that ‘Eid prayer should be decentralized to neighbourhood Friday mosques and prayers to be conducted out-door(preferably).’

The Deputy Governor advised that Durbar activities and large gatherings should be suspended and ‘all indoor gatherings should be limited (half capacity for Halls to ensure physical distancing, ensuring temperature checks, use of face mask, provision for handwashing/use of sanitisers.’

Dr Balarabe also reminded citizens of the message of the FORWARD campaign which emphasizes the use of Facemasks, observing physical distancing and respiratory hygiene as well as washing of hands regularly with soap and running water to maintain hand hygiene.

The statement noted that hand sanitisers should be used if running water is not readily available, just as citizens are reminded to avoid large gatherings, remain indoors and exercise to keep fit as well as eating a healthy diet to prevent disease and heal the body.

The Deputy Governor wished Muslim faithful ‘a very pleasant Eid el-Kabir celebration, I pray that the message of the period, stays with us and within us, even beyond now.

