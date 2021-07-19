From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure hitch-free celebrations on the occasion of the Muslim Eid el-Kabir festivities.

According to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, ‘notwithstanding that the celebrations will be low-keyed in the state due to the suspension of Hawan Sallah by both Katsina and Daura emirates, adequate arrangements have been put in place to secure all praying grounds, recreational facilities, flash and vulnerable points in the state.

‘The command urges members of the public to use this festive period and pray for sustainable peace in the state.

‘The command assures members of the general public of their security and safety and urges them to support the security agencies by providing useful information on any suspicious person(s) or group.’

The statement said that the command could be reached on the following emergency telephone numbers: 08156977777, 09053872247, 08075391255 and 08076666207.

