From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command in collaboration with sister agencies says it has deployed security personnel to all the Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, business districts, major highways and other critical national infrastructure across the state.

A press statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said the measure was designed to ensure adequate security and hitch-free Sallah celebrations.

According to the statement, “the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, wishes to felicitate with the good people of the state on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

“The Command in partnership with other sister organisations in the state has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

“Personnel have been drawn from conventional, tactical and logistical units of the Command and are strategically posted to cover all the Eid praying grounds in the state, recreational centres, business districts, major highways and other critical national infrastructure.

“The Command enjoins parents to look after their wards while motorists and other highway users are cautioned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid over-speeding or other acts capable of endangering the lives and property of the good people of the state.

“The Command will arrest and deal decisively with any persons or group of persons coming out in the name of Kauraye (social miscreants) to foment trouble during the period as police patrol teams have been adequately prepared to arrest them.

“The CP congratulates the Muslim Ummah and wishes them happy Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

“He urges them to continue to pray for peace and security of the state and the nation at large.

“In emergency situations, members of the public can call the following police emergency lines, 08156977777, 09053872247, 08035891523 or the PPRO on 08076666207.”