Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Kebbi State Sector Command has deplored its officers to join the Nigeria Police team on the ‘show of force’ patrol during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Sector Commander, CC Danasabe Lawal Shehu, who disclosed this while briefing the Officers and Men in Birnin Kebbi,said, the command has done mass deployment of staff of RS10.2 Kebbi Sector Command on Thursday.

The Sector’s Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander Uko O. Uko confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the Sector Commander enjoined them to be dedicated to duties as good ambassadors of the Corps.

“He went ahead to warn that no laxity will be tolerated during the Eid- El- Kabir Special Patrols to ensure a hitch free celebration.

“He immediately ordered the despatch of two patrol teams and a rescue team to Nigeria Police, Kebbi State Headquarters where they were to be integrated into the ‘show of force’ to patrol Kebbi Metropolis.”

He explained that, “the “show of force” is a motorcade which comprises all the Security Agencies in the State.

The Sector Commander noted that out of the three factors that lead to crash on the roads, the human factor is the highest and advised road users to adhere to rules and regulations while on the road.

He added that his Command are fully ready throughout the Sallah celebration and beyond to promptly attend to any hitch on the road wishes the good people of Kebbi State a crash free celebration.