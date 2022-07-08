From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has warned all the troublemakers to stay away from the state during and after the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

Acting Commissioner of Police DCP Maiyaki M Baba stated this in a statement made available to reporters and signed by the Command’s spokesman, SP Nafiu Abubakar.

According to the statement, “the Acting Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, DCP Maiyaki M Baba, psc, on behalf of officers and men of the State Police Command, wishes to extend facilitations to the good people of Kebbi State towards the forthcoming EID EL-KABIR SALLAH celebrations.

“Consequently, the police and other security agencies in the state are fully prepared to ensure hitch-free celebrations. It is therefore pertinent to use this medium in warning all potential trouble markers, miscreants and hoodlums not to engage in any unlawful activity, as measures have been put in place to bring such person(s) to book.

“The police will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of the peace loving people of the state before, during and after the celebrations.

“Similarly, the Command expects maximum cooperation from the general public by providing useful information, or report suspicious person(s) to the nearest police station.”

The Command urged members of the public to always call the Command’s control room GSM Numbers: 09062925404 and 08038797644, in case of any emergency or distress for a prompt response.