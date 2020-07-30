Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebrations, urging citizens to imbibe virtues of peace, love and unity.

Bello admonished the people to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and national unity, among other virtues that will ensure accelerated progress and socio-economic development of the State and nation at large.

He said: ‘Eid el-Kabir is an occasion for the Muslim Ummah to remember the sacrifices Prophet Ibrahim made in obedience to the will of God should, and, therefore, I urge all Muslims and even non-Muslim a to inculcate a sense of sacrifice that puts others and our nation first.’

The Governor condemned Wednesday’s attack in Agbudu community of the State, assuring that the government would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

He urged all the warring groups in the area to sheath their swords and give peace a chance for the overall growth and development of the area and the State as a whole.

Bello also called on Nigerian Muslims to renew their commitment to the principle of Islam so that they could maintain the high philosophical standards of honesty, discipline, faithfulness, contentment and sacrifice to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the peace, prosperity and progress of the country.

He emphasised that the values of tolerance, sacrifice and love for Allah and fellow human beings are more relevant and necessary than ever before in the nation and the world today, stating that everyone has a stake in a peaceful and prosperous society where they could live, earn their livelihoods, worship their creator in different ways and realise the reason for their existence.