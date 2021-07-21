(NAN)

The Kwara Government has suspended those year’s annual Eid durbar earlier scheduled for Wednesday (July 21) on security grounds.

The cancellation is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat Abdulrahman, in Ilorin on Tuesday night.

“The suspension, painful as it is given our people’s attachment to it and government’s investments to promote this colourful cultural heritage,

“follows a police intelligence report which indicated that some forces plan to use the boisterous nature of the cultural event to instigate a breakdown of law and order in the state, thereby complicating national security challenges,” the statement said.

“Government reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property of all residents of the state, as that is its primary obligation.

“We urge all residents of the state to continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

“The government once again congratulates Kwarans on the Eid-ul-Kabir celebrations and bids everyone many blessed Eid in the coming years,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that all activities towards the successful hosting of the annual event had been perfected.

Tents, banners and identification tags of officials for the event had been fixed in readiness for the durbar.

