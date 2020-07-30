Gyang Bere,Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong has urged Muslims not to allow the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic to demoralize their faith.

He rejoiced with Nigerian Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to pray fervently for the peace and unity of the nation.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said this year’s celebration comes at a peculiar time when the world is working hard to tame the Corona virus pandemic which has altered the way of life of people across the world.

He said, “Although the Muslim faithful is marking this year’s Salah in unusual circumstances of restrictions, the essence of this spiritual event cannot be neglected. This is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and tolerance that are taught by the Prophet Mohammed”.

He urged the Muslim ummah to exercise patience with restrictions that have been imposed to curtail COVID-19 as the guidelines issued are meant to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the people.

Governor Lalong reassured the people of Plateau State that his administration is taking proactive measures to ensure that the economy is boosted despite the the setbacks occasioned by the pandemic.

He urged the entire people of Plateau State to continue to live in peace with one another, and consolidate on the tranquility currently pervading the State, calling on them to report all suspicious activities to security agencies who have made elaborate plans to tackle crime and criminality during the festive period.