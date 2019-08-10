Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong has urged the Muslim Ummah to exhibit the virtues of sacrifice, peaceful coexistence and tolerance as professed by Prophet Mohammed.

Lalong in a press statement on Saturday signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut, Simon Macham, urged the Muslims to mark the festival of Eid-El-Kabir by practising the teaching of the Holy Qur’an.

“The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum, Rt. Hon. Dr. Simon Bako Lalong, wants the Muslim Ummah to practise the virtues of sacrifice, peaceful coexistence, reconciliation and tolerance as professed by Prophet Mohammed.”

He urges Muslims to mark the festival of Eid-El-Kabir by practising the teachings of the Holy Quran which advocate goodwill and respect for humanity irrespective of religious, ethnic, political and other affiliations.

Lalong appealed to the people of Plateau State to sustain the peace and harmony that currently exist so as to promote development and security which are crucial to achieving the objectives of his Rescue Mandate.

He charges religious and community leaders as well as security agencies to work in harmony as they provide a safe and secure environment for the people of the state to observe a hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir.

The governor reaffirmed the determination of his administration to serve the people assiduously through implementation of legacy projects that impact directly on the wellbeing of the citizens in line with the renewed mandate given to him in the last elections.

He wished all Muslims a Happy Sallah celebration and called for continued prayers for the leadership of the country at all levels.