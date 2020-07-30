The lawmaker representing Akoko North East/ Akoko West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called on Nigerians to embrace love, as the nations Muslims joined their counterparts from other parts of the world to celebrate this years Eid-el-Kabir.

He particularly urged Muslims in Akoko North East/ Akoko West Federal Constituency to cultivate the habit of showing love to one another and to people of other faiths. He emphasized that the recent spike in crime rates in the country was due the lack of love for one another among the citizens.

In a sallah message, the House Committee Chairman on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) charged Muslims to celebrate in moderation and show love and compassion to their economically disadvantaged neighbours.

“The virtue of love that is palpably missing in our conducts is attributable to the worrisome spike in crime rate in our nation. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) did not only teach how to love our creator, but also taught on how to love other creations, he added.

He assured his constituents and the people of mandate areas in the Niger Delta of his commitment to the mandate given him.

He underscored his preparedness to use the instrumentality of the law to confront and suppress all entrenched forces that profit from working against the interests of their development and welfare.