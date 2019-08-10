Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said no nation can advance without exhibition of qualities such as piety, obedience, sacrifice and love, by the leaders and the followers.

He made the disclosure in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims, made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan on Saturday.

Makinde, who felicitated with Muslims on the occasion, enjoined adherents of Islam to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, who, in obedience to God’s directive, was ready to sacrifice his only son.

According to him, the Muslim Ummah in the state should reflect on the significance of the celebration, which he said bordered on “encouraging piety, sacrifice and love, noting that without these, no state or society could advance.

“The significance of the season should be beyond the festivities. The real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline and sacrifice.”

Makinde further reiterated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the state through the expansion of its economy and ensuring that the state reclaims its pace-setter status in different sectors.

He also enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir period to pray for the peace, prosperity and stability of the state and the country, adding that for the state to prosper and reach its full potential, its people must contribute their quota through prayers and support for the leaders.

In the same vein, the Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North in the National Assembly, in his Sallah message, also urged Nigerians to intensify prayer for peace and progress of the nation.

Buhari, in a press statement issued by his media office, admonished wealthy Nigerians to extend hands of charity to the underprivileged during the festive period to promote love and harmony.

While urging Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence amongst all religious adherents in the country, Senator Buhari said: ‘‘Peace is key for development and without it, living will be difficult. I am appealing to all Nigerians to use this period to make sacrifices of tolerance for peace to reign in the country.

He urged his constituents and people of Oyo State to keep faith with the government and support leaders with their prayers.