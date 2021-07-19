From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged Nigerians to desist from linking the prevailing insecurity situation in parts of the country to religion or ethnicity.

“The insecurity situation buffeting the country is not limited to one section of the country or affecting only one ethnic group or the adherents of only one religion and it doesn’t even spare any social status,” Masari said on Monday in his Id-El-Kabir message.

The Governor also frowned at a cross section of Nigerians suggesting foreign intervention in the nation’s internal affairs.

According to the statement, “as a sovereign nation, Nigeria deserves the respect of foreign nations whatever their status on the global stage may be.

“For any compatriot to willfully call on foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria, is to display the highest level of unpatriotism.

“No responsible citizen, least of all those who are the foremost beneficiaries on the commonwealth, would encourage foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of their nation, regardless of its adversities”.

“In other climes, the leading citizens partner with the governments to protect and advance national interest. They do not go to the market place to expose the perceived inadequacy of their leaders”.

“At these trying moments, what the nation’s leadership requires is support by way of concrete advice in private, not going public with unsubstantiated accusations which defy reason and logic.”

