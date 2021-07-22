By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has implored Nigeria’s private sector and the government to make sacrifices for the country to achieve sustainable economic growth.

President of the Association, John Udeagbala, who made the remark while felicitating with Muslim faithful, NACCIMA partners, and Nigerians on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged all to take a cue from one of the pillars of this celebration, which is sacrifice.

He noted that this year’s celebration is an opportunity for everyone to reflect and imbibe the exemplary virtues shown by Prophet Muhammed Ibrahim.

Udeagbala said in the face of current economic and socio-political challenges such as high unemployment especially among the youths, an erosion of monetary value and increase in cost of living due to high inflation rate, insecurity among others, “we must make sacrifices and do all it takes for Nigeria to recover and achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth and development.”

Assuring the business community that NACCIMA would ensure an enabling business environment, through its advocacy role, Udeagbala urged Muslims to celebrate responsibly by adhering to all COVID-19 prevention measures to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases while the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

“I implore the private sector and the government of Nigeria to take a cue from one of the pillars of this celebration, which is sacrifice. Collectively, we must make sacrifices and do all it takes for Nigeria to recover and achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth and development.

“I want to assure the business community that NACCIMA, as a leading member of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria and the umbrella body of City/State and Bilateral Chambers, Business and Professional Associations, and businesses in Nigeria, will play our part by not relenting in our mission to ensure an enabling business environment, through our advocacy role.

“As Muslim faithfuls commence Eid prayers across the country today, May Allah answer our prayers and grant us peace, prosperity, and healing.

“May this special day bring peace, prosperity, and Allah’s blessings to everyone.”

